Myomo, Inc. (NYSE:MYO)’s traded shares stood at 555,580 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.94, to imply a decline of -1.84% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The MYO share’s 52-week high remains $40, putting it -476.37% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.82. The company has a valuation of $31.8 Million, with an average of 198.94 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 288.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Myomo, Inc. (MYO), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MYO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.62.

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE:MYO) trade information

After registering a -1.84% downside on the day, Myomo, Inc. (MYO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.66- this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 9.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.32%, and -11.7% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -23.09%. Short interest in Myomo, Inc. (NYSE:MYO) saw shorts transact 216.88 Million shares and set a 0.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.5, implying an increase of 51.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MYO is trading 101.73% off suggested target high and 0.86% from its likely low.

Myomo, Inc. (MYO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Myomo, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Myomo, Inc. (MYO) shares are +88.59% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -79.74% against 8.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 87.1% this quarter before jumping 72.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 55% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $2.16 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.9 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.52 Million and $1.01 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 42% before jumping 88.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 23.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.47% annually.

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE:MYO)’s Major holders

Myomo, Inc. insiders hold 13.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.68% of the shares at 14.59% float percentage. In total, 19 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 91.67 Thousand shares (or 2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $410.66 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation with 30.15 Thousand shares, or about 0.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $135.05 Thousand.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Myomo, Inc. (MYO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 24,000 shares. This is just over 0.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $107.52 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22.5 Thousand, or 0.49% of the shares, all valued at about $97.65 Thousand.

