Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s traded shares stood at 523,185 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $68.92, to imply an increase of 1.85% or $1.25 in intraday trading. The HZNP share’s 52-week high remains $86.67, putting it -25.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.81. The company has a valuation of $15.21 Billion, with an average of 4.21 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.68 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HZNP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.02.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) trade information

After registering a 1.85% upside on the day, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $70.70 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 2.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.56%, and -0.17% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 90.39%. Short interest in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) saw shorts transact 6.96 Million shares and set a 2.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $104.82, implying an increase of 52.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $81 and $123 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HZNP is trading 78.47% off suggested target high and 17.53% from its likely low.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) shares are +25.13% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 85.57% against 14.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 82.1% this quarter before jumping 32.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 64.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $678.3 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $478.16 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $363.55 Million and $355.91 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 86.6% before jumping 34.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 736.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.2% annually.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s Major holders

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company insiders hold 1.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.79% of the shares at 91.83% float percentage. In total, 591 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 19.25 Million shares (or 8.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.5 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 16.38 Million shares, or about 7.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.27 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6,185,645 shares. This is just over 2.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $480.5 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.14 Million, or 2.33% of the shares, all valued at about $399.42 Million.

