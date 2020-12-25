Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s traded shares stood at 120,997 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.99, to imply a decline of -3.14% or -$0.81 in intraday trading. The DEN share’s 52-week high remains $27.33, putting it -9.36% down since that peak but still an impressive +99.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $1.25 Billion, with an average of 833.83 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 361.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Denbury Inc. (DEN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DEN a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32, implying an increase of 28.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $29 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DEN is trading 40.06% off suggested target high and 16.05% from its likely low.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -24.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -36% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 32.6% annually.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s Major holders

Denbury Inc. insiders hold 0.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.51% of the shares at 89.73% float percentage. In total, 65 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 15.18 Million shares (or 30.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $267.1 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldentree Asset Management LP with 7.61 Million shares, or about 15.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $133.96 Million.

We also have American High-Income Trust and Fidelity Advisor Strategic Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Denbury Inc. (DEN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, American High-Income Trust holds roughly 2,346,806 shares. This is just over 4.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41.3 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.02 Million, or 4.03% of the shares, all valued at about $35.49 Million.

