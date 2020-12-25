BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s traded shares stood at 140,386 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.05, to imply a decline of -2.9% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The BYSI share’s 52-week high remains $21.5, putting it -94.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +15.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.38. The company has a valuation of $432.51 Million, with an average of 324.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 367Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI), translating to a mean rating of 1.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BYSI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.43.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) trade information

After registering a -2.9% downside on the day, BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.99 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 7.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.44%, and 6.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.71%. Short interest in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) saw shorts transact 1.22 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39, implying an increase of 252.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35 and $43 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BYSI is trading 289.14% off suggested target high and 216.74% from its likely low.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -48.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 36.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s Major holders

BeyondSpring Inc. insiders hold 71.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.22% of the shares at 21.87% float percentage. In total, 78 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 762.92 Thousand shares (or 2.5% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.15 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 230.24 Thousand shares, or about 0.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $3.06 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Principal Small Cap Growth Fd I as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 308,747 shares. This is just over 1.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.45 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 237.97 Thousand, or 0.78% of the shares, all valued at about $2.66 Million.

