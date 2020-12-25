Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH)’s traded shares stood at 107,890 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.69, to imply an increase of 2.18% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The AIH share’s 52-week high remains $10.658, putting it -127.25% down since that peak but still an impressive +18.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.81. The company has a valuation of $110.75 Million, with an average of 129.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 78.98 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AIH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) trade information

After registering a 2.18% upside on the day, Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.36- this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 12.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.06%, and -5.82% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -26.95%. Short interest in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) saw shorts transact 54.76 Million shares and set a 0.69 days time to cover.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 153.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH)’s Major holders

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.24% of the shares at 4.24% float percentage. In total, 5 institutions holds shares in the company, led by IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 933.8 Thousand shares (or 37.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.98 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 42.55 Thousand shares, or about 1.7% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $181.25 Thousand.

