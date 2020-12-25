Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)’s traded shares stood at 192,404 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.1, to imply a decline of -3.83% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The BKEP share’s 52-week high remains $2.2, putting it -4.76% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $86.1 Million, with an average of 674.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 244.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (BKEP), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BKEP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) trade information

After registering a -3.83% downside on the day, Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (BKEP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.20- this Tuesday, Dec 22, jumping 4.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.47%, and 30.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 85.52%. Short interest in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) saw shorts transact 7.63 Million shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2, implying a decline of -4.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BKEP is trading -4.76% off suggested target high and -4.76% from its likely low.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (BKEP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (BKEP) shares are +62.51% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 220% this quarter before jumping 106.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -18.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $83.4 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $80.4 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $91.51 Million and $95.9 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -8.9% before falling -16.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -23.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 89.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4% annually.

BKEP Dividends

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has its next earnings report out between March 23 and March 29, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.16, with the share yield ticking at 7.58% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 15.1%.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)’s Major holders

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. insiders hold 8.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.62% of the shares at 24.6% float percentage. In total, 24 institutions holds shares in the company, led by DG Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.64 Million shares (or 6.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.06 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Zazove Associates Llc with 2.6 Million shares, or about 6.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $4Million.

We also have Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (BKEP) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income holds roughly 2,140,334 shares. This is just over 5.2% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.19 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 242.35 Thousand, or 0.59% of the shares, all valued at about $336.87 Thousand.

