Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)’s traded shares stood at 104,715 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.97, to imply a decline of -3.5% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The BMRA share’s 52-week high remains $23.39, putting it -370.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.05. The company has a valuation of $58.41 Million, with an average of 129.81 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 137.7 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BMRA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) trade information

After registering a -3.5% downside on the day, Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.63- this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 11.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.09%, and -24.01% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 64.35%. Short interest in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) saw shorts transact 799.26 Million shares and set a 5.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.67, implying an increase of 134.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BMRA is trading 161.57% off suggested target high and 121.33% from its likely low.

Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Biomerica, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) shares are -32.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 30.43% against 16.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -60% this quarter before jumping 44.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 43.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -39.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 11.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)’s Major holders

Biomerica, Inc. insiders hold 17.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.4% of the shares at 26.08% float percentage. In total, 34 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 617.06 Thousand shares (or 5.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 497.8 Thousand shares, or about 4.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $3.45 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 485,276 shares. This is just over 4.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.36 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 109.41 Thousand, or 0.93% of the shares, all valued at about $758.21 Thousand.

