Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s traded shares stood at 572,714 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.94, to imply a decline of -6.01% or -$0.7 in intraday trading. The BGFV share’s 52-week high remains $12.2, putting it -11.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +94.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $239.66 Million, with an average of 1.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BGFV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.57.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) trade information

After registering a -6.01% downside on the day, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.20 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 10.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.1%, and 9.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 264.67%. Short interest in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) saw shorts transact 4.09 Million shares and set a 2.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15, implying an increase of 37.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BGFV is trading 37.11% off suggested target high and 37.11% from its likely low.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) shares are +491.35% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 456.2% this quarter before jumping 130% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 2.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $271.32 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $245.63 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $244.09 Million and $217.74 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.2% before jumping 12.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -9.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 337.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.54% annually.

BGFV Dividends

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 23 and March 01, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.4, with the share yield ticking at 3.44% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 7.92%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s Major holders

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation insiders hold 14.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.52% of the shares at 40.21% float percentage. In total, 69 institutions holds shares in the company, led by GMT Capital Corp. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.5 Million shares (or 6.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.19 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.21 Million shares, or about 5.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $9.06 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 576,882 shares. This is just over 2.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.32 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 367.9 Thousand, or 1.68% of the shares, all valued at about $2.7 Million.

