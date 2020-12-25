Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB)’s traded shares stood at 119,116 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.4. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.9, to imply an increase of 0.55% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The AUB share’s 52-week high remains $38.47, putting it -16.93% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.55. The company has a valuation of $2.59 Billion, with an average of 304.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 245.42 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AUB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.68.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) trade information

After registering a 0.55% upside on the day, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $33.78 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 2.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.56%, and 1.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.38%. Short interest in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) saw shorts transact 1.27 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32, implying a decline of -2.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AUB is trading 6.38% off suggested target high and -8.81% from its likely low.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) shares are +53.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -28.73% against -12.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -4.2% this quarter before jumping 688.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $169.91 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $175.4 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $164.32 Million and $160.64 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.4% before jumping 9.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 6.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8% annually.

AUB Dividends

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation has its next earnings report out between January 19 and January 25, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1, with the share yield ticking at 3.06% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.76%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB)’s Major holders

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation insiders hold 1.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.04% of the shares at 72.27% float percentage. In total, 269 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.01 Million shares (or 8.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $149.76 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 6.61 Million shares, or about 8.4% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $141.25 Million.

We also have Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 2,679,196 shares. This is just over 3.4% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57.25 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.19 Million, or 2.78% of the shares, all valued at about $46.83 Million.

