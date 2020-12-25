Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)’s traded shares stood at 255,588 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $87.8, to imply a decline of -0.06% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The SHAK share’s 52-week high remains $91.99, putting it -4.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.01. The company has a valuation of $3.65 Billion, with an average of 679.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 814.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SHAK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) trade information

After registering a -0.06% downside on the day, Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $91.99 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 4.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.6%, and 6.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.39%. Short interest in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) saw shorts transact 6.11 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $71.19, implying a decline of -18.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $60 and $90 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SHAK is trading 2.51% off suggested target high and -31.66% from its likely low.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Shake Shack Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) shares are +76.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -194.44% against -5.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -316.7% this quarter before falling -300% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -12.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $154.57 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $159.35 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $151.44 Million and $143.17 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.1% before jumping 11.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 59.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 18.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -10.62% annually.

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)’s Major holders

Shake Shack Inc. insiders hold 6.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.85% of the shares at 105.2% float percentage. In total, 345 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.06 Million shares (or 13.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $326.44 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.64 Million shares, or about 9.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $234.44 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,250,851 shares. This is just over 5.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $183.8 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.74 Million, or 4.54% of the shares, all valued at about $84.47 Million.

