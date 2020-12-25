InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s traded shares stood at 177,873 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $47.49, to imply an increase of 0.21% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The INMD share’s 52-week high remains $53.2, putting it -12.02% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.14. The company has a valuation of $1.56 Billion, with an average of 639.05 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 712.41 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for InMode Ltd. (INMD), translating to a mean rating of 1.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give INMD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.62.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) trade information

After registering a 0.21% upside on the day, InMode Ltd. (INMD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $48.88 this Tuesday, Dec 22, jumping 2.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.04%, and 9.7% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.15%. Short interest in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) saw shorts transact 1.53 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $53.33, implying an increase of 12.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $51 and $58 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INMD is trading 22.13% off suggested target high and 7.39% from its likely low.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing InMode Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. InMode Ltd. (INMD) shares are +69.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 9.2% against 8.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 34.8% this quarter before jumping 46.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 24.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $63.72 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $51.23 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $47Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 35.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 129.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.8% annually.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s Major holders

InMode Ltd. insiders hold 42.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.17% of the shares at 78.48% float percentage. In total, 174 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Miura Global Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 938Thousand shares (or 2.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.94 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. with 696.9 Thousand shares, or about 2.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $25.21 Million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory Trivalent International Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the InMode Ltd. (INMD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 458,610 shares. This is just over 1.4% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.59 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 211.82 Thousand, or 0.65% of the shares, all valued at about $7.66 Million.

