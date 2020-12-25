GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s traded shares stood at 128,722 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.2, to imply an increase of 0.61% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The GFL share’s 52-week high remains $28.9, putting it -2.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.92. The company has a valuation of $9.2 Billion, with an average of 1.05 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GFL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) trade information

After registering a 0.61% upside on the day, GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $28.52 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 1.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.22%, and 8.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 67.86%. Short interest in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) saw shorts transact 8.42 Million shares and set a 7.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.24, implying an increase of 0.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.5 and $33.8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GFL is trading 19.86% off suggested target high and -37.94% from its likely low.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

GFL Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GFL Environmental Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.14% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s Major holders

GFL Environmental Inc. insiders hold 3.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.18% of the shares at 74.75% float percentage. In total, 125 institutions holds shares in the company, led by BC Partners Advisors L.P. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 62.61 Million shares (or 19.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.33 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board with 50.82 Million shares, or about 16.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.08 Billion.

We also have Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Fidelity Series Canada Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Hartford Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 5,696,036 shares. This is just over 1.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $123.03 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.13 Million, or 1% of the shares, all valued at about $59.86 Million.

