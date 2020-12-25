DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s traded shares stood at 141,448 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.89, to imply an increase of 3.57% or $0.41 in intraday trading. The DRD share’s 52-week high remains $18.05, putting it -51.81% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.06. The company has a valuation of $1.03 Billion, with an average of 877.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 407.69 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for DRDGOLD Limited (DRD), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DRD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) trade information

After registering a 3.57% upside on the day, DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.46 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 4.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.59%, and 21.7% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 131.77%. Short interest in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) saw shorts transact 436.07 Million shares and set a 1.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.8, implying a decline of -34.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.8 and $7.8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DRD is trading -34.4% off suggested target high and -34.4% from its likely low.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 36% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 601.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

DRD Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DRDGOLD Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.41, with the share yield ticking at 3.57% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s Major holders

DRDGOLD Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.95% of the shares at 12.95% float percentage. In total, 60 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.15 Million shares (or 23.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $60.97 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ruffer LLP with 1.38 Million shares, or about 6.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $16.33 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and U.S. Global Investors-GO Gold & Precious Metals Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 5,082,493 shares. This is just over 23.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $53.87 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 286.01 Thousand, or 1.32% of the shares, all valued at about $3.03 Million.

