CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s traded shares stood at 235,150 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.3. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $161.17, to imply a decline of -0.16% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The CYBR share’s 52-week high remains $166.05, putting it -3.03% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $69.5. The company has a valuation of $6.24 Billion, with an average of 1.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 485.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CYBR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.6.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) trade information

After registering a -0.16% downside on the day, CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $166.0 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 2.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.24%, and 46.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 38.25%. Short interest in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) saw shorts transact 2.39 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $126.47, implying a decline of -21.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $100 and $170 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CYBR is trading 5.48% off suggested target high and -37.95% from its likely low.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CyberArk Software Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) shares are +69.39% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -34.3% against 6.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -38.1% this quarter before falling -40% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 3.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $128.95 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $112.74 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $129.66 Million and $105.63 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -0.6% before jumping 6.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 37.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 27.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s Major holders

CyberArk Software Ltd. insiders hold 1.3% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.31% of the shares at 89.47% float percentage. In total, 474 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Advisors Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.61 Million shares (or 6.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $269.8 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royal Bank of Canada with 1.88 Million shares, or about 4.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $194.87 Million.

We also have Wasatch Core Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Wasatch Core Growth Fund holds roughly 579,866 shares. This is just over 1.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $59.97 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 571.65 Thousand, or 1.5% of the shares, all valued at about $59.12 Million.

