Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)’s traded shares stood at 105,145 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $78.67, to imply a decline of -1.32% or -$1.05 in intraday trading. The HLNE share’s 52-week high remains $84.55, putting it -7.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.27. The company has a valuation of $4.15 Billion, with an average of 253.74 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 202.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HLNE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.55.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) trade information

After registering a -1.32% downside on the day, Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $84.55 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 6.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.42%, and 11.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32%. Short interest in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) saw shorts transact 1.23 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $76.17, implying a decline of -3.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $69 and $84 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HLNE is trading 6.78% off suggested target high and -12.29% from its likely low.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hamilton Lane Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) shares are +23.92% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1% against -4.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 17% this quarter before falling -3.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 12.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -10% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 54.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

HLNE Dividends

Hamilton Lane Incorporated has its next earnings report out between February 02 and February 08, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 1.25, with the share yield ticking at 1.57% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)’s Major holders

Hamilton Lane Incorporated insiders hold 15.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.43% of the shares at 114.07% float percentage. In total, 242 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Company, LLP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.83 Million shares (or 13.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $312.03 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.13 Million shares, or about 8.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $202.02 Million.

We also have Wasatch Core Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Wasatch Core Growth Fund holds roughly 980,130 shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $63.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 800Thousand, or 2.29% of the shares, all valued at about $57.79 Million.

