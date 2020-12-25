Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s traded shares stood at 225,642 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.37, to imply an increase of 2.64% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The PAYA share’s 52-week high remains $14.54, putting it -1.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +29.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.09. The company has a valuation of $1.67 Billion, with an average of 1.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 971.36 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PAYA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.25, implying an increase of 6.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PAYA is trading 11.34% off suggested target high and 4.38% from its likely low.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 687.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s Major holders

We also have Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd and Russell Inv Co-U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd holds roughly 523,700 shares. This is just over 0.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 30.62 Thousand, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about $335.95 Thousand.

