VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s traded shares stood at 245,747 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.5. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.74, to imply a decline of -6.95% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The EGY share’s 52-week high remains $2.6, putting it -49.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.7. The company has a valuation of $99.97 Million, with an average of 373.79 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 690.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) trade information

After registering a -6.95% downside on the day, VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.909 this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 8.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.41%, and 6.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.62%. Short interest in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) saw shorts transact 283.62 Million shares and set a 0.41 days time to cover.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 48.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -102.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2% annually.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s Major holders

VAALCO Energy, Inc. insiders hold 7.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.53% of the shares at 48.36% float percentage. In total, 64 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tieton Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.93 Million shares (or 6.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.93 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 3.68 Million shares, or about 6.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $3.68 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,469,131 shares. This is just over 2.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.47 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 745.16 Thousand, or 1.3% of the shares, all valued at about $745.16 Thousand.

