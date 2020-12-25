Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s traded shares stood at 207,231 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.58, to imply a decline of -1.15% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The RKDA share’s 52-week high remains $6.562, putting it -154.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +10.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.3. The company has a valuation of $34.7 Million, with an average of 818.48 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 227.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RKDA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.46.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) trade information

After registering a -1.15% downside on the day, Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.67- this Tuesday, Dec 22, jumping 3.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.95%, and -18.35% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -52.92%. Short interest in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) saw shorts transact 69.31 Million shares and set a 0.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.33, implying an increase of 261.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RKDA is trading 287.6% off suggested target high and 210.08% from its likely low.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA) shares are -36.76% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -57.84% against 39%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 8% this quarter before falling -241.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 70.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.09 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.67 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $416Million and $309Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 162% before jumping 440.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -26.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.96% annually.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s Major holders

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. insiders hold 12.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.17% of the shares at 12.72% float percentage. In total, 26 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 275.12 Thousand shares (or 2.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $770.34 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 256.39 Thousand shares, or about 2.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $717.9 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 165,644 shares. This is just over 1.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $463.8 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 90.71 Thousand, or 0.84% of the shares, all valued at about $253.98 Thousand.

