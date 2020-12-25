Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s traded shares stood at 415,138 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $157.98, to imply an increase of 0.43% or $0.67 in intraday trading. The APPN share’s 52-week high remains $216.41, putting it -36.99% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.07. The company has a valuation of $11.07 Billion, with an average of 1.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.29 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Appian Corporation (APPN), translating to a mean rating of 2.9. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give APPN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) trade information

After registering a 0.43% upside on the day, Appian Corporation (APPN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $172.4 this Tuesday, Dec 22, jumping 8.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.93%, and 18.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 313.45%. Short interest in Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) saw shorts transact 8.17 Million shares and set a 6.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $85.43, implying a decline of -45.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $76 and $95 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APPN is trading -39.87% off suggested target high and -51.89% from its likely low.

Appian Corporation (APPN) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $73.97 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $79.94 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $68.62 Million and $70.44 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.8% before jumping 13.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -20.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s Major holders

Appian Corporation insiders hold 1.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.21% of the shares at 82.13% float percentage. In total, 287 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 8.06 Million shares (or 21.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $521.85 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 5.9 Million shares, or about 15.6% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $382.05 Million.

We also have First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Appian Corporation (APPN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF holds roughly 1,100,120 shares. This is just over 2.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $71.23 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.07 Million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about $69.52 Million.

