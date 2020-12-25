American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)’s traded shares stood at 127,068 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.48, to imply a decline of -3.64% or -$0.66 in intraday trading. The AOUT share’s 52-week high remains $30.01, putting it -71.68% down since that peak but still an impressive +29.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.24. The company has a valuation of $244.73 Million, with an average of 835.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 248.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AOUT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.34.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.63, implying an increase of 46.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.5 and $36 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AOUT is trading 105.95% off suggested target high and 0.11% from its likely low.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)’s Major holders

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. insiders hold 0.7% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.78% of the shares at 58.19% float percentage. In total, 177 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.15 Million shares (or 8.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.94 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1Million shares, or about 7.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $13.05 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 382,320 shares. This is just over 2.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.98 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 335.61 Thousand, or 2.4% of the shares, all valued at about $5.08 Million.

