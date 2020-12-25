AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s traded shares stood at 116,837 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $40.46, to imply a decline of -13.32% or -$6.22 in intraday trading. The ALVR share’s 52-week high remains $48.96, putting it -21.01% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.15. The company has a valuation of $2.5 Billion, with an average of 703.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 278.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for AlloVir, Inc. (ALVR), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ALVR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.42.

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48, implying an increase of 18.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $41 and $52 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALVR is trading 28.52% off suggested target high and 1.33% from its likely low.

AlloVir, Inc. (ALVR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -192.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s Major holders

AlloVir, Inc. insiders hold 57.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.5% of the shares at 76.56% float percentage. In total, 91 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.63 Million shares (or 30.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $182.23 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Redmile Group, LLC with 2.33 Million shares, or about 10.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $64.17 Million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AlloVir, Inc. (ALVR) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 1,116,258 shares. This is just over 5.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.5 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 562.92 Thousand, or 2.61% of the shares, all valued at about $14.88 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored