Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)’s traded shares stood at 129,659 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.14, to imply an increase of 0.88% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The XELB share’s 52-week high remains $1.86, putting it -63.16% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.4. The company has a valuation of $21.92 Million, with an average of 497.38 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 442.25 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give XELB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) trade information

After registering a 0.88% upside on the day, Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.18 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 3.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.56%, and -11.63% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -24%. Short interest in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) saw shorts transact 37.1 Million shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.85, implying a decline of -25.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.85 and $0.85 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XELB is trading -25.44% off suggested target high and -25.44% from its likely low.

Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $10.9 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending December 01, 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.7 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.93 Million and $11.36 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -0.3% before jumping 11.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -405.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)’s Major holders

Xcel Brands, Inc. insiders hold 63.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.12% of the shares at 19.41% float percentage. In total, 15 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 163.85 Thousand shares (or 0.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $125.53 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is M&T Bank with 104.83 Thousand shares, or about 0.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $80.31 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 151,456 shares. This is just over 0.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $116.03 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 91Thousand, or 0.47% of the shares, all valued at about $69.72 Thousand.

