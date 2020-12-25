Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)’s traded shares stood at 526,131 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $367.14, to imply an increase of 0.64% or $2.32 in intraday trading. The PANW share’s 52-week high remains $375, putting it -2.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $125.47. The company has a valuation of $35.55 Billion, with an average of 1.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 35 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PANW a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 27 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.43.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) trade information

After registering a 0.64% upside on the day, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $375 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 2.1% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.78%, and 23.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 58.76%. Short interest in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) saw shorts transact 3.81 Million shares and set a 3.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $341.63, implying a decline of -6.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $270 and $423 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PANW is trading 15.21% off suggested target high and -26.46% from its likely low.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Palo Alto Networks, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) shares are +62.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.83% against 6.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.2% this quarter before jumping 9.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 20.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -11.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -217.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.86% annually.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)’s Major holders

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. insiders hold 2.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.42% of the shares at 87.49% float percentage. In total, 1146 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 8.46 Million shares (or 8.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.07 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6Million shares, or about 6.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.47 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,571,667 shares. This is just over 2.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $629.42 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.12 Million, or 2.22% of the shares, all valued at about $519.43 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored