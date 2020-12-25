Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)’s traded shares stood at 132,567 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.7, to imply a decline of -4.08% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The TWI share’s 52-week high remains $6.07, putting it -29.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.05. The company has a valuation of $288.47 Million, with an average of 777.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 496.79 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Titan International, Inc. (TWI), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TWI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) trade information

After registering a -4.08% downside on the day, Titan International, Inc. (TWI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.96- this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 5.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.06%, and -13.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.83%. Short interest in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) saw shorts transact 2.51 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.5, implying an increase of 17.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TWI is trading 48.94% off suggested target high and -14.89% from its likely low.

Titan International, Inc. (TWI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Titan International, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Titan International, Inc. (TWI) shares are +248.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.79% against 3.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 46.3% this quarter before jumping 92.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -15.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $295.19 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $357.95 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $301.79 Million and $341.5 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -2.2% before jumping 4.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -2.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)’s Major holders

Titan International, Inc. insiders hold 5.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.53% of the shares at 70.65% float percentage. In total, 148 institutions holds shares in the company, led by MHR Fund Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 8.01 Million shares (or 13.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.13 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.54 Million shares, or about 9.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $16.01 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Titan International, Inc. (TWI) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3,175,005 shares. This is just over 5.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.94 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.42 Million, or 2.31% of the shares, all valued at about $4.1 Million.

