Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)’s traded shares stood at 235,847 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39.05, to imply a decline of -0.38% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The FUN share’s 52-week high remains $56.53, putting it -44.76% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13. The company has a valuation of $2.21 Billion, with an average of 746.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 636.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FUN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$2.24.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) trade information

After registering a -0.38% downside on the day, Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $39.75 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 1.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.67%, and 0.8% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.56%. Short interest in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) saw shorts transact 3.99 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.11, implying a decline of -2.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25 and $49 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FUN is trading 25.48% off suggested target high and -35.98% from its likely low.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cedar Fair, L.P. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) shares are +38.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -456.49% against -15.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -4580% this quarter before jumping 60.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -88.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $28.07 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.61 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $257.25 Million and $53.63 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -89.1% before falling -61.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 47.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.12% annually.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)’s Major holders

Cedar Fair, L.P. insiders hold 1.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.24% of the shares at 55.1% float percentage. In total, 191 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.44 Million shares (or 7.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $124.77 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 3.79 Million shares, or about 6.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $106.35 Million.

We also have Pioneer Equity Income Fund and Invesco Oppenheimer Capital Appreciation Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Pioneer Equity Income Fund holds roughly 391,729 shares. This is just over 0.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.19 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 269.8 Thousand, or 0.48% of the shares, all valued at about $7.97 Million.

