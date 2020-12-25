Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)’s traded shares stood at 431,004 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.49, to imply a decline of -0.32% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The ESRT share’s 52-week high remains $14.31, putting it -50.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.19. The company has a valuation of $2.73 Billion, with an average of 1.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.76 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ESRT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) trade information

After registering a -0.32% downside on the day, Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.97- this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 4.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.46%, and -3.75% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -32.02%. Short interest in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) saw shorts transact 12.33 Million shares and set a 4.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11, implying an increase of 15.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.75 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ESRT is trading 47.52% off suggested target high and -18.34% from its likely low.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $139.91 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending December 01, 2020, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $150.68 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $192.87 Million and $194.93 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -27.5% before falling -22.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -29.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.8% annually.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)’s Major holders

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. insiders hold 0.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.77% of the shares at 102.84% float percentage. In total, 275 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 21.55 Million shares (or 12.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $131.9 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ with 15.26 Million shares, or about 8.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $93.38 Million.

We also have Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund holds roughly 12,991,530 shares. This is just over 7.6% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $79.51 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.84 Million, or 4% of the shares, all valued at about $45.14 Million.

