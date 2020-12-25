Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG)’s traded shares stood at 180,982 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.04, to imply a decline of -1.66% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The TG share’s 52-week high remains $23.71, putting it -47.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +29.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.31. The company has a valuation of $537.31 Million, with an average of 848.46 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 261.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Tredegar Corporation (TG), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) trade information

After registering a -1.66% downside on the day, Tredegar Corporation (TG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.56 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 21.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.79%, and -6.64% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -28.23%. Short interest in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) saw shorts transact 389.79 Million shares and set a 1.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17, implying an increase of 5.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TG is trading 5.99% off suggested target high and 5.99% from its likely low.

Tredegar Corporation (TG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 93.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.9% annually.

TG Dividends

Tredegar Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 09, 2020. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tredegar Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 3.1% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.5%.

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG)’s Major holders

Tredegar Corporation insiders hold 22.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.23% of the shares at 87.16% float percentage. In total, 215 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.9 Million shares (or 11.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58.06 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Gamco Investors Inc with 2.88 Million shares, or about 8.6% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $42.82 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tredegar Corporation (TG) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,640,056 shares. This is just over 4.9% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.93 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.34 Million, or 4% of the shares, all valued at about $19.93 Million.

