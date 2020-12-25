ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)’s traded shares stood at 126,101 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.71, to imply a decline of -1.28% or -$0.49 in intraday trading. The ABM share’s 52-week high remains $41.79, putting it -10.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.79. The company has a valuation of $2.52 Billion, with an average of 516.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 360.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ABM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.59.

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50.33, implying an increase of 33.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45 and $58 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ABM is trading 53.81% off suggested target high and 19.33% from its likely low.

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ABM Industries Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) shares are +7.84% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0% against 3.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 51.3% this quarter before falling -13.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 0.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -68.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -99.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16% annually.

ABM Dividends

ABM Industries Incorporated has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 08, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ABM Industries Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0.76, with the share yield ticking at 1.99% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.93%.

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)’s Major holders

ABM Industries Incorporated insiders hold 1.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.5% of the shares at 96.65% float percentage. In total, 313 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 9.88 Million shares (or 14.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $362.15 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.3 Million shares, or about 10.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $267.59 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 4,219,852 shares. This is just over 6.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $162.46 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.92 Million, or 4.38% of the shares, all valued at about $112.57 Million.

