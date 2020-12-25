1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s traded shares stood at 235,714 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.49, to imply an increase of 0.05% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The ONEM share’s 52-week high remains $44.87, putting it -3.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15. The company has a valuation of $5.79 Billion, with an average of 1.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.33 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ONEM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) trade information

After registering a 0.05% upside on the day, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $44.33 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 1.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.27%, and 30.8% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 97.05%. Short interest in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) saw shorts transact 9.36 Million shares and set a 7.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.73, implying a decline of -6.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32 and $46 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ONEM is trading 5.77% off suggested target high and -26.42% from its likely low.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 1Life Healthcare, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) shares are +36.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -69.72% against 3.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 86.4% this quarter before jumping 57.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 32.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $106.93 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $108.42 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $77.39 Million and $78.76 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 38.2% before jumping 37.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -18.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s Major holders

1Life Healthcare, Inc. insiders hold 4.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.15% of the shares at 102.98% float percentage. In total, 248 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Carlyle Group Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 20.61 Million shares (or 15.5% of shares), all amounting to roughly $584.58 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 15.95 Million shares, or about 11.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $452.27 Million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds roughly 3,674,963 shares. This is just over 2.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $103.67 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.13 Million, or 1.6% of the shares, all valued at about $60.53 Million.

