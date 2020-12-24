Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)’s traded shares stood at 1,453,406 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.34, to imply an increase of 9.37% or $0.8 in intraday trading. The NOG share’s 52-week high remains $24.3, putting it -160.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.35. The company has a valuation of $428.25 Million, with an average of 1.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NOG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.65.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) trade information

After registering a 9.37% upside on the day, Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.93- this Thursday, Dec 17, jumping 5.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.19%, and 55.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.09%. Short interest in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) saw shorts transact 4.34 Million shares and set a 3.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.86, implying an increase of 37.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NOG is trading 92.72% off suggested target high and -25.05% from its likely low.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) shares are +7.44% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -44.84% against -32.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 30% this quarter before jumping 67.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 33.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $122.24 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $124.42 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $59.01 Million and $506.79 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 107.1% before falling -75.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -132.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)’s Major holders

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. insiders hold 27.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.85% of the shares at 56.36% float percentage. In total, 108 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.3 Million shares (or 11.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.4 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Angelo, Gordon & Company, L.P. with 3.07 Million shares, or about 6.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $17.61 Million.

We also have Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds roughly 1,755,646 shares. This is just over 3.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.5 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.03 Million, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about $5.9 Million.

