Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s traded shares stood at 5,508,377 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.64, to imply an increase of 6.82% or $0.36 in intraday trading. The WPRT share’s 52-week high remains $6.22, putting it -10.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.7. The company has a valuation of $776.92 Million, with an average of 3.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WPRT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) trade information

After registering a 6.82% upside on the day, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.22- this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 9.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.33%, and 53.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 137.97%. Short interest in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) saw shorts transact 3.88 Million shares and set a 1.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.7, implying a decline of -16.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WPRT is trading 24.11% off suggested target high and -46.81% from its likely low.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $69.27 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $72.65 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $74.33 Million and $61.45 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -6.8% before jumping 18.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s Major holders

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. insiders hold 14.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.48% of the shares at 21.66% float percentage. In total, 98 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royce & Associates LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.27 Million shares (or 4.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pembroke Management, LTD with 4.8 Million shares, or about 3.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $7.82 Million.

We also have Royce Opportunity Fund and Heartland Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Royce Opportunity Fund holds roughly 2,271,533 shares. This is just over 1.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.7 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 600Thousand, or 0.45% of the shares, all valued at about $978Thousand.

