Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s traded shares stood at 8,287,872 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.2. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.85, to imply an increase of 0.12% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The VALE share’s 52-week high remains $17.46, putting it -3.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.49. The company has a valuation of $86.49 Billion, with an average of 22.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 31.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Vale S.A. (VALE), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VALE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.76.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) trade information

After registering a 0.12% upside on the day, Vale S.A. (VALE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.46 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 3.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.38%, and 20.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.42%. Short interest in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) saw shorts transact 113.75 Million shares and set a 3.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.72, implying an increase of 11.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.6 and $26.08 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VALE is trading 54.78% off suggested target high and -19.29% from its likely low.

Vale S.A. (VALE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vale S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vale S.A. (VALE) shares are +62.13% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 9.38% against 24.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 733.3% this quarter before jumping 857.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 0.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $12.41 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.33 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.96 Billion and $7Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.6% before jumping 47.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -32.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -126% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.3% annually.

VALE Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vale S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.69, with the share yield ticking at 4.09% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s Major holders

Vale S.A. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.52% of the shares at 19.52% float percentage. In total, 495 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 132.29 Million shares (or 2.5% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.4 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 97.79 Million shares, or about 1.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.03 Billion.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vale S.A. (VALE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 84,172,757 shares. This is just over 1.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $890.55 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 58.7 Million, or 1.11% of the shares, all valued at about $621.04 Million.

