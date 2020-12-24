Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s traded shares stood at 860,289 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.48, to imply a decline of -1.9% or -$0.34 in intraday trading. The TECK share’s 52-week high remains $18.95, putting it -8.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.6. The company has a valuation of $9.33 Billion, with an average of 3.48 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.48 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Teck Resources Limited (TECK), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TECK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.09.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) trade information

After registering a -1.9% downside on the day, Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.30 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 4.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.62%, and 10.4% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.49%. Short interest in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) saw shorts transact 8.66 Million shares and set a 1.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.15, implying an increase of 9.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.87 and $25.08 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TECK is trading 43.48% off suggested target high and -14.93% from its likely low.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Teck Resources Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Teck Resources Limited (TECK) shares are +70.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -69.82% against 17.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 19.8% this quarter before jumping 3.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 1.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $2.54 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2018, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.3 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.28 Billion and $2.22 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.4% before jumping 3.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -30.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -120.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -12.42% annually.

TECK Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Teck Resources Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.16, with the share yield ticking at 0.91% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.96%.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s Major holders

Teck Resources Limited insiders hold 0.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.25% of the shares at 66.46% float percentage. In total, 451 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 22.55 Million shares (or 4.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $313.87 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 15.32 Million shares, or about 2.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $213.26 Million.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teck Resources Limited (TECK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 9,052,373 shares. This is just over 1.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $126.01 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.92 Million, or 1.7% of the shares, all valued at about $124.11 Million.

