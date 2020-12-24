Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s traded shares stood at 2,015,328 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $105.92, to imply an increase of 2.08% or $2.16 in intraday trading. The TSM share’s 52-week high remains $107.84, putting it -1.81% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $42.7. The company has a valuation of $477.81 Billion, with an average of 6.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.84 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 33 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TSM a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 25 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.93.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) trade information

After registering a 2.08% upside on the day, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $106.3 this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 0.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.05%, and 9.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 82.5%. Short interest in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) saw shorts transact 17.4 Million shares and set a 2.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $86.7, implying a decline of -18.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $73 and $105 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TSM is trading -0.87% off suggested target high and -31.08% from its likely low.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) shares are +81.91% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 61.86% against 61.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 27.4% this quarter before jumping 4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 35% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $12.75 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.42 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.39 Billion and $10.31 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.6% before jumping 10.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -1.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.7% annually.

TSM Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 1.74, with the share yield ticking at 1.68% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s Major holders

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.98% of the shares at 18.98% float percentage. In total, 1529 institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 63.53 Million shares (or 1.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.15 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sanders Capital, Llc with 41.4 Million shares, or about 0.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $3.36 Billion.

We also have American Balanced Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, American Balanced Fund holds roughly 32,760,100 shares. This is just over 0.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.66 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.81 Million, or 0.42% of the shares, all valued at about $1.72 Billion.

