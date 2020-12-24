Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI)’s traded shares stood at 1,368,685 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.54, to imply an increase of 2.49% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The SDPI share’s 52-week high remains $1.05, putting it -94.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.2. The company has a valuation of $13.8 Million, with an average of 214.66 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 616.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) trade information

After registering a 2.49% upside on the day, Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.642 this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 15.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.97%, and 18.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.15%. Short interest in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) saw shorts transact 60.61 Million shares and set a 0.1 days time to cover.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.56 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.09 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.34 Million and $5.36 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -64.1% before falling -61% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -325% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI)’s Major holders

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. insiders hold 59.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.47% of the shares at 18.39% float percentage. In total, 25 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 506.52 Thousand shares (or 1.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $208.13 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 359.7 Thousand shares, or about 1.4% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $147.8 Thousand.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 166,100 shares. This is just over 0.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $68.25 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 122.8 Thousand, or 0.48% of the shares, all valued at about $50.46 Thousand.

