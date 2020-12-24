Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s traded shares stood at 4,494,859 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.57, to imply a decline of -2.05% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The SKLZ share’s 52-week high remains $23.87, putting it -21.97% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.81. The company has a valuation of $7.24 Billion, with an average of 8.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SKLZ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

