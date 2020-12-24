Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s traded shares stood at 4,603,047 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.2, to imply an increase of 2.57% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The HL share’s 52-week high remains $6.79, putting it -9.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.4. The company has a valuation of $3.33 Billion, with an average of 10.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.7 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) trade information

After registering a 2.57% upside on the day, Hecla Mining Company (HL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.41- this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 2.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.58%, and 32.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 83.92%. Short interest in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) saw shorts transact 10.34 Million shares and set a 1.34 days time to cover.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $185.53 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $195.9 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $224.94 Million and $136.93 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -17.5% before jumping 43.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -44.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -226.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Company has its next earnings report out between February 04 and February 08, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hecla Mining Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.58% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.32%.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

Hecla Mining Company insiders hold 1.8% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.91% of the shares at 62.02% float percentage. In total, 341 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 51.86 Million shares (or 9.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $263.46 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 45.71 Million shares, or about 8.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $232.21 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hecla Mining Company (HL) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 31,083,609 shares. This is just over 5.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $148.58 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.74 Million, or 3.72% of the shares, all valued at about $94.36 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored