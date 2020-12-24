Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s traded shares stood at 2,545,575 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.16, to imply an increase of 24.55% or $0.82 in intraday trading. The GRTS share’s 52-week high remains $12.2, putting it -193.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +38.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.54. The company has a valuation of $157.1 Million, with an average of 362.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 261.74 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (GRTS), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GRTS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.68.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) trade information

After registering a 24.55% upside on the day, Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (GRTS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.27- this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 2.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 35.5%, and 34.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.62%. Short interest in Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) saw shorts transact 2.14 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.25, implying an increase of 170.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRTS is trading 308.65% off suggested target high and -3.85% from its likely low.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (GRTS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gritstone Oncology, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (GRTS) shares are -39.8% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1.78% against 14.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.7% this quarter before jumping 8.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -12.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.13 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.35 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $884Million and $1.26 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 27.8% before jumping 7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -26.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s Major holders

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. insiders hold 9.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.64% of the shares at 67.36% float percentage. In total, 113 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Versant Venture Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.1 Million shares (or 8.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Redmile Group, LLC with 3.06 Million shares, or about 8.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $8.11 Million.

We also have Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (GRTS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund holds roughly 885,562 shares. This is just over 2.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.42 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 875.71 Thousand, or 2.32% of the shares, all valued at about $2.39 Million.

