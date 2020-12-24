CRH Medical Corporation (NYSE:CRHM)’s traded shares stood at 1,050,828 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.2, to imply a decline of -19.71% or -$0.54 in intraday trading. The CRHM share’s 52-week high remains $4.43, putting it -101.36% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.86. The company has a valuation of $158.87 Million, with an average of 52.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 63.53 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CRHM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

CRH Medical Corporation (NYSE:CRHM) trade information

After registering a -19.71% downside on the day, CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.96- this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 25.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -25.42%, and -16.35% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -36.6%. Short interest in CRH Medical Corporation (NYSE:CRHM) saw shorts transact 4.28 Million shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.41, implying an increase of 55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRHM is trading 81.82% off suggested target high and 36.36% from its likely low.

CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CRH Medical Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM) shares are +1.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -220% against 14.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -20% this quarter before jumping 50% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 22.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $27.81 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2018, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.51 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $25.82 Million and $22.54 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.7% before falling -0.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -46.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CRH Medical Corporation (NYSE:CRHM)’s Major holders

CRH Medical Corporation insiders hold 3.7% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.49% of the shares at 47.23% float percentage. In total, 58 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nantahala Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.78 Million shares (or 9.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.71 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd with 3.89 Million shares, or about 5.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $8.44 Million.

We also have RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund and Royce Micro Cap Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund holds roughly 637,093 shares. This is just over 0.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.79 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 475Thousand, or 0.67% of the shares, all valued at about $1.03 Million.

