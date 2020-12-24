salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s traded shares stood at 3,590,077 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $226.59, to imply a decline of -0.37% or -$0.84 in intraday trading. The CRM share’s 52-week high remains $284.5, putting it -25.56% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $115.29. The company has a valuation of $206.04 Billion, with an average of 9.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for salesforce.com, inc. (CRM), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 43 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CRM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 33 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.75.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) trade information

After registering a -0.37% downside on the day, salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $233.1 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 2.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.72%, and -12.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.91%. Short interest in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) saw shorts transact 14.59 Million shares and set a 1.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $275.95, implying an increase of 21.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $170 and $344 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRM is trading 51.82% off suggested target high and -24.97% from its likely low.

salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing salesforce.com, inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) shares are +20.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 53.18% against 5.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 13.6% this quarter before jumping 8.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 23.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 31 analysts is $5.68 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 26 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.72 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.85 Billion and $4.85 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17% before jumping 18% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -89.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.69% annually.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s Major holders

salesforce.com, inc. insiders hold 3.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.49% of the shares at 86.62% float percentage. In total, 2528 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 82.36 Million shares (or 9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.7 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 70.99 Million shares, or about 7.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $17.84 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 24,003,121 shares. This is just over 2.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.03 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22.52 Million, or 2.46% of the shares, all valued at about $5.23 Billion.

