RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)’s traded shares stood at 5,982,654 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.6, to imply an increase of 12.69% or $3.22 in intraday trading. The RMG share’s 52-week high remains $29.79, putting it -4.16% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.5. The company has a valuation of $822.25 Million, with an average of 3.78 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.36 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RMG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) trade information

After registering a 12.69% upside on the day, RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $29.79 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 3.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 48.96%, and 153.1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 186.57%. Short interest in RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) saw shorts transact 1.19 Million shares and set a 0.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40, implying an increase of 39.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $40 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RMG is trading 39.86% off suggested target high and 39.86% from its likely low.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)’s Major holders

RMG Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.41% of the shares at 88.41% float percentage. In total, 58 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Glazer Capital LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.47 Million shares (or 10.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.44 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.69 Million shares, or about 7.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $18.03 Million.

We also have Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Special Opportunities Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 150,161 shares. This is just over 0.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.61 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 116.4 Thousand, or 0.51% of the shares, all valued at about $1.24 Million.

