Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP)’s traded shares stood at 1,141,429 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.48, to imply a decline of -1.37% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The RVP share’s 52-week high remains $15.79, putting it -37.54% down since that peak but still an impressive +91.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.97. The company has a valuation of $388.22 Million, with an average of 3.21 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.04 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RVP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) trade information

After registering a -1.37% downside on the day, Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.69 this Thursday, Dec 17, jumping 16.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.59%, and -13.29% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 665.33%. Short interest in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) saw shorts transact 2.85 Million shares and set a 2.74 days time to cover.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 219.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP)’s Major holders

Retractable Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 60.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.49% of the shares at 57.1% float percentage. In total, 83 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.61 Million shares (or 4.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.75 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 957.35 Thousand shares, or about 2.9% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $6.38 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 456,243 shares. This is just over 1.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.04 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 314.4 Thousand, or 0.95% of the shares, all valued at about $3.64 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored