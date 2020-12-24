Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s traded shares stood at 2,195,189 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $78.38, to imply a decline of -4.54% or -$3.73 in intraday trading. The RDFN share’s 52-week high remains $83.71, putting it -6.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.63. The company has a valuation of $8.02 Billion, with an average of 3.81 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.7 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Redfin Corporation (RDFN), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give RDFN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) trade information

After registering a -4.54% downside on the day, Redfin Corporation (RDFN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $83.71 this Tuesday, Dec 22, jumping 6.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.74%, and 72.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 270.77%. Short interest in Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) saw shorts transact 6.45 Million shares and set a 3.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $51.57, implying a decline of -34.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28 and $84 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RDFN is trading 7.17% off suggested target high and -64.28% from its likely low.

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Redfin Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Redfin Corporation (RDFN) shares are +93.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -57.95% against -24.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 137.5% this quarter before jumping 25% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 11.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $232.5 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $217.21 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $233.19 Million and $191Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -0.3% before jumping 13.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -80.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s Major holders

Redfin Corporation insiders hold 3.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.26% of the shares at 92.29% float percentage. In total, 363 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 12.64 Million shares (or 12.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $630.93 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 8.39 Million shares, or about 8.2% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $419.14 Million.

We also have Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Redfin Corporation (RDFN) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Hartford Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 3,862,658 shares. This is just over 3.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $160.61 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.25 Million, or 3.18% of the shares, all valued at about $135.25 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored