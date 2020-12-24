QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s traded shares stood at 1,538,248 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $147.63, to imply an increase of 0.46% or $0.67 in intraday trading. The QCOM share’s 52-week high remains $161.07, putting it -9.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $58. The company has a valuation of $167.71 Billion, with an average of 7.97 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.33 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give QCOM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.08.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) trade information

After registering a 0.46% upside on the day, QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $151.5 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 2.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.28%, and 1.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 67.31%. Short interest in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) saw shorts transact 13.49 Million shares and set a 1.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $163.67, implying an increase of 10.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $112 and $200 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QCOM is trading 35.47% off suggested target high and -24.13% from its likely low.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing QUALCOMM Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) shares are +65.2% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 68.97% against -7.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 110.1% this quarter before jumping 75% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 39.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $8.23 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 23 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.03 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.06 Billion and $5.21 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 62.8% before jumping 35% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 25.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.18% annually.

QCOM Dividends

QUALCOMM Incorporated has its next earnings report out on February 03, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 2.6, with the share yield ticking at 1.77% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.48%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s Major holders

QUALCOMM Incorporated insiders hold 0.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.68% of the shares at 77.79% float percentage. In total, 2417 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 103.49 Million shares (or 9.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.18 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 75.78 Million shares, or about 6.7% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $8.92 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 31,631,823 shares. This is just over 2.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.72 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23.15 Million, or 2.05% of the shares, all valued at about $2.72 Billion.

