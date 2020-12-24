Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)’s traded shares stood at 1,549,036 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.17, to imply a decline of -0.76% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The PAGP share’s 52-week high remains $19.79, putting it -115.81% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.04. The company has a valuation of $1.71 Billion, with an average of 3.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PAGP a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.31.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) trade information

After registering a -0.76% downside on the day, Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.36- this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 2.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.11%, and 4.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.77%. Short interest in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) saw shorts transact 4.46 Million shares and set a 1.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.93, implying an increase of 30.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PAGP is trading 85.39% off suggested target high and -1.85% from its likely low.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Plains GP Holdings, L.P. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) shares are +4.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -242.35% against -8.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -11.4% this quarter before jumping 108.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -27.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $5.71 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.64 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.15 Billion and $8.27 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -37.6% before falling -31.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -7.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -13.5% annually.

PAGP Dividends

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has its next earnings report out on February 09, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.72, with the share yield ticking at 7.79% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 8.67%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)’s Major holders

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. insiders hold 3.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.69% of the shares at 83.86% float percentage. In total, 291 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 16.77 Million shares (or 8.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $102.15 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 13.21 Million shares, or about 7.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $80.43 Million.

We also have Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund and MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund holds roughly 13,308,159 shares. This is just over 7.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $81.05 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.07 Million, or 3.23% of the shares, all valued at about $36.94 Million.

