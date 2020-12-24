Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)’s traded shares stood at 1,732,808 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.85, to imply a decline of -0.7% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The PSTH share’s 52-week high remains $27.4, putting it -6% down since that peak but still an impressive +16.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.5. The company has a valuation of $5.18 Billion, with an average of 2.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.81 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (PSTH), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PSTH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (PSTH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)’s Major holders

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.14% of the shares at 69.14% float percentage. In total, 180 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Guggenheim Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 22Million shares (or 11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $499.18 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with 17.5 Million shares, or about 8.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $397.08 Million.

We also have Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund and Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (PSTH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund holds roughly 9,249,470 shares. This is just over 4.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $209.87 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.86 Million, or 3.43% of the shares, all valued at about $155.77 Million.

