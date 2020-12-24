Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s traded shares stood at 1,062,936 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.58, to imply a decline of -8.62% or -$1.47 in intraday trading. The ONVO share’s 52-week high remains $20.49, putting it -31.51% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.8. The company has a valuation of $104.89 Million, with an average of 526.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 184.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ONVO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) trade information

After registering a -8.62% downside on the day, Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.49 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 23.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 114.31%, and 79.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 119%. Short interest in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) saw shorts transact 265.32 Million shares and set a 1.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30, implying an increase of 92.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ONVO is trading 92.55% off suggested target high and 92.55% from its likely low.

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 37.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s Major holders

Organovo Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 1.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.69% of the shares at 42.4% float percentage. In total, 56 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.42 Million shares (or 21.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.25 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. with 478.57 Thousand shares, or about 7.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $3.79 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 846,208 shares. This is just over 12.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.15 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 381.2 Thousand, or 5.66% of the shares, all valued at about $5.02 Million.

