OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE:OCX)’s traded shares stood at 1,040,140 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.53, to imply a decline of -0.78% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The OCX share’s 52-week high remains $3.51, putting it -38.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.15. The company has a valuation of $170.14 Million, with an average of 11.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for OncoCyte Corporation (OCX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OCX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE:OCX) trade information

After registering a -0.78% downside on the day, OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.68- this Thursday, Dec 17, jumping 5.6% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.8%, and 51.5% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.44%. Short interest in OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE:OCX) saw shorts transact 2.59 Million shares and set a 1.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.67, implying an increase of 84.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OCX is trading 137.15% off suggested target high and 58.1% from its likely low.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE:OCX)’s Major holders

OncoCyte Corporation insiders hold 15.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.63% of the shares at 55.25% float percentage. In total, 85 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Broadwood Capital, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 14.72 Million shares (or 21.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.46 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pura Vida Investments, LLC with 6.02 Million shares, or about 8.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $8.37 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1,332,831 shares. This is just over 1.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.57 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.25 Million, or 1.86% of the shares, all valued at about $1.74 Million.

