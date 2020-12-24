Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV)’s traded shares stood at 1,238,331 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.89, to imply an increase of 0.74% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The ENSV share’s 52-week high remains $5.85, putting it -209.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.125. The company has a valuation of $9.82 Million, with an average of 753.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 494.81 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Enservco Corporation (ENSV), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ENSV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.9.

Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) trade information

After registering a 0.74% upside on the day, Enservco Corporation (ENSV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.99 this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 4.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.04%, and -8.17% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -31.61%. Short interest in Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) saw shorts transact 332.27 Million shares and set a 0.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.75, implying an increase of 257.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.75 and $6.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENSV is trading 257.14% off suggested target high and 257.14% from its likely low.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $5.7 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.4 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.08 Million and $9.39 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -29.4% before falling -10.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -24.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -25.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV)’s Major holders

Enservco Corporation insiders hold 11.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.78% of the shares at 31.47% float percentage. In total, 18 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 80.38 Thousand shares (or 0.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $183.14 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 31Thousand shares, or about 0.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $70.63 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enservco Corporation (ENSV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 30,014 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $68.39 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22Thousand, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about $50.13 Thousand.

