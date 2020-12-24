Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s traded shares stood at 5,650,197 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.91, to imply an increase of 0.77% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The NOK share’s 52-week high remains $5.14, putting it -31.46% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.34. The company has a valuation of $21.82 Billion, with an average of 23.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 30.53 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Nokia Corporation (NOK), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NOK a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.13.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) trade information

After registering a 0.77% upside on the day, Nokia Corporation (NOK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.06- this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 3.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.69%, and -3.93% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 5.39%. Short interest in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) saw shorts transact 51.15 Million shares and set a 1.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.44, implying an increase of 13.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.49 and $6.14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NOK is trading 57.03% off suggested target high and -10.74% from its likely low.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nokia Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nokia Corporation (NOK) shares are -12.81% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4% against -7.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -23.5% this quarter before jumping 100% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -3.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $7.44 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.72 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.64 Billion and $5.4 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -2.7% before jumping 5.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -67.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 102.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.07% annually.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Nokia Corporation insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.71% of the shares at 4.71% float percentage. In total, 506 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Acadian Asset Management. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 20.76 Million shares (or 3.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $81.18 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ariel Investments, LLC with 14.53 Million shares, or about 2.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $56.8 Million.

We also have ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and AMG Managers Fairpointe Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nokia Corporation (NOK) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF holds roughly 4,436,668 shares. This is just over 0.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.88 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.26 Million, or 0.5% of the shares, all valued at about $10.97 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored